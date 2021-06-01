StockMarketWire.com - Australia-based Harvest Minerals ltd – the remineraliser producer – has announced that it has acquired the mineral rights to an exploration area rich in agricultural limestone, a critical soil used to neutralise soil acidity by raising pH levels.
The site is located in the Iguatama municipality in Brazil and is approximately 168km from Harvest’s Araputa Fertiliser project – Arapua.
Chairman of Harvest, Brian McMaster, said: “As part of our strategy to build our profile in the region, we are delighted to have acquired this exciting project that has a number of synergies with our existing operations. Given Minas Gerais is the second largest consumer of agricultural limestone in the country and that most of our existing clients are also buyers of such product, we hope to leverage our commercial channels and regional market know how to rapidly build sales.”
The acquisition was transacted in an auctioning process promoted by the Brazilian National Mining Agency. The project is in an agricultural region which can be accessed via paved roads and has available power, water, commerce and a workforce.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
