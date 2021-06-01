StockMarketWire.com - Emerging copper producer - Asiamet Resources ltd - has announced updates at its BKM copper development project and the Kalimantan Suraya Kencana Contract of Work – both located in Kalimantan in Indonesia.
Updates include: options for shipping of high grade, high value polymetallic ore from the BKZ deposit, which is being investigated with commodity trading partners for potential offtake or smelter feed.
Tony Manini, executive chairman of Asiamet Resources, commented:
‘As per our strategy, work has been progressing on a number of important value-adding workstreams simultaneously. Significant progress has been made by Andrew Neale's team on pre-development and value engineering work and we should soon have some updated capital and operating costs to enable us to evaluate the tank leach processing option for the BKM copper mine development.’
Another area of development is community engagement. The company has announced strong progress with permits and approval.
BKM, as one of the few shovel ready copper projects in Asia, is also attracting partnership interest.
