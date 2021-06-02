StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon said long-standing customer 3M had started using its software for new product development.
The company asid 3M's deployment of its Accolade software was enterprise-wide, including every division and business group across the company.
'This implementation involves thousands of users at all levels of the business, including research and development scientists and researchers, manufacturing, supply chain, finance, sales and marketing, as well as commercialization managers and senior executives,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
