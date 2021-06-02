StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma provided a positive update on its preparing for a phase 3 trial of its microbiome therapeutic NTCD-M3 aimed at preventing life threatening infections.
The phase 3 clinical study was progressing 'well', and remained on schedule to commence in 2022, the company said.
The company established a NTCD-M3 clinical advisory board consisting of Professor Dale Gerding MD US, who discovered NTCD-M3, Professor Mark Wilcox MD, UK key opinion leader in CDI and other medical and drug development experts with recent experience of running and designing international phase 3 clinical studies in CDI.
The company has also initiated the supplier selection of a clinical trial organisation for the phase 3 study.
Planning for the single phase 3 clinical study 'needs to be completed before submitting marketing authorisation applications in the US and Europe,' the company said.
At 9:56am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: