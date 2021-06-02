StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences sector investor Intuitive Investments reported a rise in net asset value since making its public market debut on May in December.
Net asset value stood at £8.39 million on June 1, up from £7.58 million on 14 December 2020.
New investments were valued at £3.93 million as at 31 March 2021.
The company made investments in 10 companies of which; five were publicly traded, two were later stage/pre-IPO, and three were private companies.
'Our rate of capital deployment has been ahead of our expectation at the time of flotation, and we expect to be fully deployed by the end of June,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: