StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training group Staffline has announced that its division PeoplePlus, the group's leading adult skills and training provider, has concluded three contracts with two of the UK's leading outsourcing providers.
The combined value of the contracts is material to PeoplePlus, representing an opportunity of up to a maximum of £90m over four years in aggregate revenue at the higher rate performance outcome and are expected to commence in the second half of 2021.
Albert Ellis, CEO of Staffline, commented: "These contracts underpin PeoplePlus's performance in the medium-term, building a diverse and multi service portfolio in line with our strategy and reinforcing our reputation as one of the UK's leading adult skills and training providers."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
