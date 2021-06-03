StockMarketWire.com - TIou Energy has announced the death of its non-executive director, Linah Mohohlo, who joined the board in 2017.
In a statement, the company said: 'A very accomplished lady, Linah brought a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the board and will be greatly missed both as a colleague and a friend.
'The thoughts of everyone at Tlou are with Mrs. Mohohlo's family and friends and we extend our deepest sympathies to them.'
The company said it will review the composition of the board at a later date.
