StockMarketWire.com - Materials company Saint-Gobain upgraded its outlook on performance as sales momentum continued into May April and May.
'The operating income in first-half 2021 should clearly exceed the record level of second-half 2020, the company said. 'The operating margin in first-half 2021 should therefore reach a new record.'
The upbeat update was supported by 'the dynamic renovation market in Europe, especially in France, growth in construction markets in the Americas and in Asia-Pacific, as well as continued sequential improvement in industrial markets, ' the company said.
Still, the pandemic in Brazil, and in India, had impacted the business in the last two months.
Full results for first-half 2021 and outlook for 2021 will be published on July 29, 2021.
