StockMarketWire.com - Redx Pharma, the drug discovery and development company focused on cancer and fibrosis, has announced that the first subject has been dosed in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.
The study is evaluating the company's fibrosis drug candidate RXC007, a Rho Associated Coiled-Coil Containing Protein Kinase 2 (ROCK2) selective inhibitor. The primary objective of this first-in-human study is to evaluate the safety profile of this orally bioavailable, small molecule.
Results from the study are expected to be available in H1 2022.
Lisa Anson, the company's CEO, said: ' This is the company's first clinical fibrosis programme and means we now have two wholly-owned products in clinical development. RXC007 is also the third molecule discovered by the company to enter the clinic, providing significant validation of our in-house medicinal chemistry and drug discovery expertise.
'There is enormous potential for RXC007 to treat multiple fibrotic diseases and we will initially focus on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a severe and life-threatening chronic lung condition with very poor prognosis and limited treatment options.'
ROCK2 is a biologically validated target that has been shown to sit at a nodal point in a cell signaling pathway, thought to be central to fibrosis.
As a selective ROCK2 inhibitor, RXC007 has the potential to treat several fibrotic diseases and has demonstrated robust anti-fibrotic effects in a range of industry-standard in vivo preclinical models.
It is the company's intention to clinically evaluate RXC007 initially as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a severe and life-threatening chronic lung condition, with limited treatment options, which is estimated to affect 170,000 patients globally. IPF has an addressable market opportunity estimated to be worth $3.6 billion by 2029.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
