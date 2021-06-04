StockMarketWire.com - Rio Tinto has appointed Ben Wyatt as a non-executive director. He will join the Board on 1 September 2021.
Wyatt is a former Treasurer and Aboriginal Affairs Minister in the Western Australian Government. Before entering the State Parliament in 2006, Mr Wyatt was a barrister and solicitor.
Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said "I am delighted to welcome Ben to the Rio Tinto Board. With family links to the Pilbara and an impressive track record in public life, Ben's knowledge of public policy, finance, international trade and Indigenous affairs will significantly add to the depth of knowledge on the Board at a time when we are seeking to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders in Australia and around the world."
Wyatt said: "I was deeply saddened and disappointed by the events at Juukan Gorge but I am convinced that Rio Tinto is committed to changing its approach to cultural heritage issues and restoring its reputation, particularly in Australia and Western Australia.”
Wyatt is a non-executive director of Woodside Petroleum.
