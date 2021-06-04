StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle confirmed that it has filed comprehensive response to the questions raised by Food and Drug Administration as it seeks clearance for its Parsortix system in the US.

In line with industry best practice, Angle said doesn't intend to provide any further updates on communication with FDA regarding the submission whilst the regulatory process is as expected.

Angle continued to 'anticipate a regulatory decision from FDA during H2 2021,' it added.






