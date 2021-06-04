StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle confirmed that it has filed comprehensive response to the questions raised by Food and Drug Administration as it seeks clearance for its Parsortix system in the US.
In line with industry best practice, Angle said doesn't intend to provide any further updates on communication with FDA regarding the submission whilst the regulatory process is as expected.
Angle continued to 'anticipate a regulatory decision from FDA during H2 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.