StockMarketWire.com - Telecom customer engagement software specialist Pelatro has secured contracts for additional modules from existing customers, adding up to approximately $200,000 (£141,690), which will be delivered in 2021.
With these, the total value of contracts in hand and representing 2021 revenue is approximately $7.0 million (£4.96 million).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
