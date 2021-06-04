StockMarketWire.com - TomCo Energy plc, the US-based oil mining company, has announced that Robert Kirchner will be resigning from his position as a non-executive director of the company.
TomCo Energy has entered into an agreement with Kirchner and his departure arrangements have been settled. The total amount paid under the agreement was £32,000.
Malcolm Groat, non-executive chairman of TomCo, commented:
‘I would like to thank Rob for his contribution to TomCo and for agreeing to be available to provide consultancy services over the next 12 months as required. We wish him well with his future endeavours.’
TomCo Energy plc focuses on harnessing new technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources.
In May this year, TomCo Energy’s part-owned Greenfield venture, based in Ohio, was suspended following cessation order from the state’s authorities.
