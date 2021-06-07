CA
09/06/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
DE
08/06/2021 07:00 industrial production index
08/06/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
11/06/2021 07:00 WPI
ES
11/06/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
08/06/2021 10:00 GDP and main aggregates estimate
08/06/2021 10:00 employment
10/06/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
10/06/2021 13:30 ECB press conference with President Lagarde
FR
08/06/2021 07:45 foreign trade
08/06/2021 07:45 balance of payments
10/06/2021 07:45 industrial production index
11/06/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
08/06/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
10/06/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
08/06/2021 09:00 retail sales
10/06/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
08/06/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/06/2021 00:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
08/06/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
11/06/2021 00:50 business outlook survey
UK
08/06/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
10/06/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
11/06/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
11/06/2021 07:00 index of production
11/06/2021 07:00 index of services
11/06/2021 07:00 trade
US
08/06/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
08/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
10/06/2021 13:30 CPI
10/06/2021 13:30 jobless claims
10/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
