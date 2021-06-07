StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its drug to treat previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia had met its primary goal showing fewer incidences of atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rate, versus ibrutinib.
The ELEVATE-RR phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint of 'progression free survival (PFS) non-inferiority versus ibrutinib with a median PFS of 38.4 months in both arms,' the company said.
Patients treated with AstraZenca's Calquence had a 'statistically significantly lower incidence of all-grade atrial fibrillation compared with patients treated with ibrutinib (9.4% versus 16.0%), a key secondary endpoint,' it added.
Separately, updated results at four years of follow up from the ELEVATE-TN phase 3 trial continued to show a strong PFS benefit for Calquence as combination therapy or as monotherapy in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.
