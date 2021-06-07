StockMarketWire.com - Asset management services provider MJ Hudson said it had formed a partnership with Kaleidoscope Capital.
The pact would enhance the coverage of liquid alternative strategies and emerging managers, within the company's investment consulting practice.
Kaleidoscope Capital was an independent advisory firm focused on alternative investment strategies and actively managed total return investments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
