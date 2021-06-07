StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing services group Tungsten said it had been selected by a global human resources software group to support a new e-invoicing initiative in Europe and the US.

Tungsten didn't name the new customer, only saying that it was 'one of the largest global automated payroll providers' with turnover of $14 billion.

'This is a significant win in the US and Europe and a great win for us strategically,' said Tungsten Network global sales director Dave Hazard.



