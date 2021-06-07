StockMarketWire.com - Wind measurement group Windar Photonics said it had entered into a four-year project focused on developing a drone-based emission detection system.

The project brought together five private companies and the Technical University of Denmark and had a total budget of €2.2 million.

It aimed to develop a mobile, cost-efficient laser-based gas sensor for remote sensing of important greenhouse gasses such as CO2 and CH4, and at a later stage, NH3 and H2O.

The core detection technologies would be based around the current LiDAR technologies developed by Windar.


