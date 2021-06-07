StockMarketWire.com - DeepVerge PLc – the Ireland-based company partnering tech platforms with AI, clinical research and medical science - has announced it has raised $10million through issuance of shares priced at 30 pence, an 11.8% discount on the closing price on 4th June 2021.
Gerry Brandon, DeepVerge ceo, commented:
‘DeepVerge has seen a dramatic change over the last year with the acquisition of Modern Water and hitting our maiden EBITDA positive quarter in Q4 2020…this fundraising enables the Company, on three continents, to scale, to meet increased demand, while expanding revenues faster across the Group.’
The $10 million funding efforts will go towards the acceleration of DeepVerge’s Labskin Services, expansion of its Skin Trust Club and its Modern Water Sales, as well as working capital.
‘DeepVerge and its shareholders are well placed to reap the benefits from a much stronger balance sheet, built from the integration of tried and tested scientific innovation…’, adds Brandon.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
