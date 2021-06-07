StockMarketWire.com - Carnival Cruise Line – the international cruise line with headquarters in Florida – has today announced plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston, Texas on July 3rd, with Carnival Vista.
This will be followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15th.
Both cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of a CDC-approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the start of the cruise, and have proof of vaccination.
These guidelines are in accordance with the CDC (the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
‘We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us,’ comments Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line.
‘As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests,’ she adds.
The Carnival Horizon from PortMiami is also due to restart in July. Carnival is working with the State of Florida and the CDC and plans to provide an update on this journey by Friday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.