StockMarketWire.com - UK-based investment company – Premier Miton Group – has announced that Sarah Mussenden and Sarah Walton will be joining its board as non-executive directors.

Sarah Mussenden will join the Audit and Risk Committee and Sarah Walton will become chair of the committee.

Sarah Mussenden is a British Gas CFO and has previously worked as a CFO for Barts and The London NHS Trust, and as a financial controller of British Airways.

Sarah Walton has had a 25-year career at Gemcorp Capital and Goldman Sachs. She is experienced in fixed income, credit, private equity, real estate and structured products and commodities.

Walton worked as an Executive Director for Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2014.


