StockMarketWire.com - UK-based investment company – Premier Miton Group – has announced that Sarah Mussenden and Sarah Walton will be joining its board as non-executive directors.
Sarah Mussenden will join the Audit and Risk Committee and Sarah Walton will become chair of the committee.
Sarah Mussenden is a British Gas CFO and has previously worked as a CFO for Barts and The London NHS Trust, and as a financial controller of British Airways.
Sarah Walton has had a 25-year career at Gemcorp Capital and Goldman Sachs. She is experienced in fixed income, credit, private equity, real estate and structured products and commodities.
Walton worked as an Executive Director for Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2014.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.