CA
09/06/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
14/06/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
14/06/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
CH
14/06/2021 07:30 PPI
14/06/2021 07:30 Import Price Index
DE
11/06/2021 07:00 WPI
ES
11/06/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
10/06/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
10/06/2021 13:30 ECB press conference with President Lagarde
14/06/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
10/06/2021 07:45 industrial production index
11/06/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
10/06/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
10/06/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
11/06/2021 00:50 business outlook survey
14/06/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
UK
10/06/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
11/06/2021 07:00 index of production
11/06/2021 07:00 trade
11/06/2021 07:00 index of services
11/06/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
US
10/06/2021 13:30 CPI
10/06/2021 13:30 jobless claims
10/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
