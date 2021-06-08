StockMarketWire.com - High-tech product supplier Oxford Instruments posted a 35% rise in annual profit, as sales edged higher and cost cutting helped fatten margins.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March increased to £52.2 million, up from £38.8 million year-on-year, as revenue edged up 0.3% to £318.5 million.
On a continuing operations basis, revenue rose 1.7% and adjusted pre-tax profit climbed 13% to £55.9 million.
Oxford Instruments declared a full-year dividend of 17p per share, compared to zero payment year-on-year, comprising final and interim payouts of 12.9p and 4.1p, respectively.
Chief executive Ian Barkshire said the company's 'robust performance, strong order book and breadth of attractive end markets' positioned it well for the current year.
He added, however, that the company was facing 'anticipated currency headwinds and the ongoing uncertainties as global economies look to recover from Covid.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.