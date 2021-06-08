StockMarketWire.com - Antenna company MTI Wireless Edge said irrigation control subsidiary Mottech Water Solutions had won a three-year contract from a 'major Canadian city' worth around C$0.3 million.
MTI Wireless Edge had in February opened a new office in Alberta after a local reseller that covered the Canadian market for Mottech retired.
'This Canadian city, which has one of the largest municipal water irrigations systems in the world, was previously a client of Mottech through the reseller but the new contract is now directly with Mottech,' MTI Wireless Edge said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.