StockMarketWire.com - Antenna company MTI Wireless Edge said irrigation control subsidiary Mottech Water Solutions had won a three-year contract from a 'major Canadian city' worth around C$0.3 million.

MTI Wireless Edge had in February opened a new office in Alberta after a local reseller that covered the Canadian market for Mottech retired.

'This Canadian city, which has one of the largest municipal water irrigations systems in the world, was previously a client of Mottech through the reseller but the new contract is now directly with Mottech,' MTI Wireless Edge said.


