StockMarketWire.com - Media technology provider Amino Technologies said first-half revenue was expected to be 'significantly' ahead of prior year with continued improvement in earnings quality amid growing software and recurring revenue.
For the six months ended 31 May 2021, the company said it expected to report revenue of approximately $45.3 million, up 19% from last year.
Margin software and services revenue was expected to be approximately $10.0 million for H1, up from $9.7 million last year, and an exit run rate annual recurring revenue of approximately $13.8 million, up 37% from $10.1 million last year.
The company will provide a further update on trading when it announces half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2021 on 3 August 2021.
