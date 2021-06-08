StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics said it had begun the process in Europe seeking CE marking for a Covid-19 test for home use.
The company said it was engaging with its European Notified Body with regards to the rapid point-of-care Visitect Covid-19 antigen test.
'The company is agreeing the protocols required for utilisation studies and will update shareholders as this process progresses,' it said.
'The test is already CE marked for professional-use and the company is targeting approval by the end of July to allow the test to be sold in Europe for home-use as well.'
'As the global market for antigen testing develops the company believes self-test approval will be a key product differentiator, as has already been seen in the UK.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.