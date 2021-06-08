StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics said it had begun the process in Europe seeking CE marking for a Covid-19 test for home use.

The company said it was engaging with its European Notified Body with regards to the rapid point-of-care Visitect Covid-19 antigen test.

'The company is agreeing the protocols required for utilisation studies and will update shareholders as this process progresses,' it said.

'The test is already CE marked for professional-use and the company is targeting approval by the end of July to allow the test to be sold in Europe for home-use as well.'

'As the global market for antigen testing develops the company believes self-test approval will be a key product differentiator, as has already been seen in the UK.'


