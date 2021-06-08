StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging technology company Feedback said annual performance was in line with its expectations as the company secured its first commercial contract for its flagship product Bleepa.
During the year ended 31 May 2021, the company continued to develop the Bleepa product.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained focused on 'increasing revenue generating opportunities and addressing a wide range of markets both domestically and internationally for Bleepa.'
At 9:27am: [LON:FDBK] Feedback PLC share price was 0p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
