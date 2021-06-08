StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it expected to book a large rise in revenue, in line with market expectations.
Revenue for the year through March was seen increasing to £5.6 million, up from £0.7 million year-on-year.
Oncimmune said it also managed its cost base tightly during the year following the implementation of a cost reduction programme in the 2020 financial year.
Looking forward to the 2022 financial year, it said it was confident of delivering on revenue expectations, citing a high degree of revenue visibility.
