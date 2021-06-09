StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing services group Tungsten said chief executive Andrew Lemonofides would stand down at the end of June.

He would be replaced by Paul Cooper, who was most recently European regional director for IT services group NTT.

'I joined in September 2019 to build a solid foundation for growth, which is what as a team we have achieved and so this is the right time for me to hand over the reins for the next chapter in Tungsten's journey,' Lemonofides said.


