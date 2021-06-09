StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection services group Remote Monitored Systems said it and Braveheart Investment had agreed to return control of Gyrometric Systems to its founders.

The two companies had transferred their shares to the founders, Paul Orton and Janet Poliakoff, for a nominal sum.

'Gyrometric has some world class technology and a number of potential opportunities exist to exploit this intellectual property,' Remote Monitoring Systems said.

'However, it would have required significant investment over the next 12 months to take advantage of these opportunities.'

Gyrometric had revenues of about £83,000 and a loss of about £105,000 in the year ended 31 December 2020.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com