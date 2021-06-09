StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection services group Remote Monitored Systems said it and Braveheart Investment had agreed to return control of Gyrometric Systems to its founders.
The two companies had transferred their shares to the founders, Paul Orton and Janet Poliakoff, for a nominal sum.
'Gyrometric has some world class technology and a number of potential opportunities exist to exploit this intellectual property,' Remote Monitoring Systems said.
'However, it would have required significant investment over the next 12 months to take advantage of these opportunities.'
Gyrometric had revenues of about £83,000 and a loss of about £105,000 in the year ended 31 December 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.