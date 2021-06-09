StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had entered into a licence and supply agreement with a US precision medicine company that it diden't name.

The pact was for for an initial term of three years commencing 1 April 2022.

It would grant the partner a non-exclusive licence to Yourgene's analysis software.

It also committed Yourgene to supplying sample preparation reagents and instrumentation to support the planned launch of a new clinical reproductive health screening service.

The agreement allowed for automatic annual renewals after the initial term, subject to typical notice provisions.

Yourgene said the partner was a 'leading precision medicine organisation with an established franchise in genetic diagnostics, who wishes to build a significant market presence in the rapidly growing US reproductive health diagnostics sector.'


