StockMarketWire.com - Components supplier Dewhurst reported that profit rose by more than a third in the first half of the year, but warned of choppy sales ahead amid supply chain issues.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit increased 36% to £3.4 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 3% to £28.9 million.
'There was a release of pent-up demand during the first half of the year as some of our markets gradually relaxed restrictions. However there are now signs of some of that peak petering out,' the company said.
'[W]e expect sales could be a bit choppy and unpredictable, particularly in regard to timing. The pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains and it is taking time to get used to new arrangements,' it added
