StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider Anexo said overall performance continued to be in line with management expectations.
its legal services division, bond turner, reported cash collections for the first four months of fiscal 2021 that were in line with management forecasts and 11.8% ahead of those seen in the same prior-year period.
'This is particularly pleasing since the court system has yet to return to full operational capacity,' it added,
Edge, the group's Credit Hire division, had seen an increase in average vehicle hire numbers following the relaxation of the national lockdown, with the number of vehicles on hire for the first four months of 2021 8.5% ahead of the same period in FY-2020.
