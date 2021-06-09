StockMarketWire.com - Interior design and furnishings group Sanderson Design said it had launched an online shop via a partnership between the Scion brand and Design Online.
The launch followed a collaboration agreement announced in November with Design Online, a business formed by the internet retailer Jane Clayton and Company.
'The Scion online shop sells the brand's products direct to consumers and brings together for the first time core wallpaper and fabric collections with the wide range of Scion's licensing product,' the company said.
'This online collaboration develops the group's digital strategy and also delivers against the goals of targeting brands on key audiences, increasing brand awareness and driving consumer demand.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
