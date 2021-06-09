StockMarketWire.com - Online and immersive career guidance and development platforms Dev Clever said it had made encouraging progress in India after winning its first material local contract.

The company recently secured a material Indian contract valued at US$1.5 million, to implement its careers guidance and STEM-based virtual reality educational library at schools under central and state governments in India.

'Our localised platform is now live and with the on-boarded marketing and support resources we expect to be able to report further progress during the coming months,' the company said.

"The company also secured a government funded pilot to deploy its platform into one of India's schools, ... and if successful, [will be] rolled-out further later in the year," it added.


