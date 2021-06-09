StockMarketWire.com - Kore Potash, a mining company headquartered in the UK developing a potash project in the Republic of Cargo, has today announced the appointment of Jean-Michel Bour as chief financial officer.
Bour has 21 years experience in the mining, oil and gas sectors, according to the company.
He held management positions at BHP, one of which was as a business controller for its nickel and copper businesses. He was also head of risk for global functions.
Brad Sampson, chief executive of Kore Potash, said: ‘I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Michel Bour as the new CFO of Kore Potash. The Company is in a strong position to realise its potential in developing the world class Sintoukola Potash basin and Jean-Michel's experience in the sector will prove of great benefit to Kore as we move through the next stages of growth towards financing and production.’
Jean-Michel has lived in Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon and the Netherlands, among other locations.
Kore Potash has a 97% ownership of the Kola and Gougou extension Potash Projects in the Sintoukola Basin in the Republic of Congo.
