Interim Result
11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)
14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)
14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)
14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
15/06/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
15/06/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
15/06/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
15/06/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
15/06/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
17/06/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
17/06/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Final Result
11/06/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
11/06/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
14/06/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
14/06/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
14/06/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
15/06/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
15/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
15/06/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
15/06/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
15/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
15/06/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
16/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
16/06/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/06/2021 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
16/06/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
16/06/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
17/06/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
17/06/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
17/06/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/06/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
17/06/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
17/06/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
17/06/2021 Record PLC (REC)
17/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
AGM / EGM
11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
11/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)
14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)
14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)
14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
14/06/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
14/06/2021 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
14/06/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
15/06/2021 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)
15/06/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
15/06/2021 Asian Plantations Limited (PALM)
15/06/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
15/06/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
15/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
15/06/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
15/06/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
15/06/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
15/06/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
15/06/2021 Coro Energy PLC (CORO)
15/06/2021 Somero Enterprise Inc. (SOM)
16/06/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
16/06/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
16/06/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
16/06/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
16/06/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
16/06/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
16/06/2021 Kooth PLC (KOO)
16/06/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)
16/06/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
16/06/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
16/06/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
16/06/2021 Christie Group PLC (CTG)
16/06/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
16/06/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
16/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
16/06/2021 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
16/06/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
16/06/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
16/06/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
16/06/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
17/06/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/06/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
17/06/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
17/06/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
17/06/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
17/06/2021 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)
17/06/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
17/06/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)
18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)
18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)
18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)
18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
Trading Statement
14/06/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
15/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
15/06/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
16/06/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
16/06/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
Ex-Dividend
14/06/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
14/06/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
14/06/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
15/06/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
16/06/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
16/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
16/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com