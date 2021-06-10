CA
14/06/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
14/06/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
15/06/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/06/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/06/2021 13:30 CPI
CH
14/06/2021 07:30 Import Price Index
14/06/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
16/06/2021 04:30 industrial output
16/06/2021 04:30 retail sales
DE
11/06/2021 07:00 WPI
15/06/2021 07:00 CPI
16/06/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast
ES
11/06/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
14/06/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/06/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
11/06/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/06/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/06/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/06/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
11/06/2021 00:50 business outlook survey
14/06/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
15/06/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
15/06/2021 05:30 retail sales
16/06/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
16/06/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
UK
11/06/2021 07:00 trade
11/06/2021 07:00 index of services
11/06/2021 07:00 index of production
11/06/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
15/06/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
16/06/2021 07:00 PPI
16/06/2021 07:00 CPI
16/06/2021 09:30 UK house price index
US
15/06/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/06/2021 13:30 PPI
15/06/2021 14:15 industrial production
15/06/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
15/06/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
15/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
16/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications
16/06/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
16/06/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/06/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
16/06/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
