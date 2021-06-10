StockMarketWire.com - Transformation and digital services business Capita said it had won a £58 million contract renewal with Tesco Mobile.

Capita would be deploying and integrating new advanced technology as part of its ongoing operations to manage all inbound customer service, telesales and renewal calls.

This contract extension would be delivered through a Capita homeworking hybrid model supported by cloud-based telephony.


