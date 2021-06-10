StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train company Go-Ahead lifted its full-year expectations for its London & International bus division after the easing of restrictions boosted passenger volumes to around 65 to 70% of pre-crisis levels.
Our expectations for this division's performance for the year ending 3 July 2021 had now increased further, in part, due to a further one-off benefit associated with quality incentive contract agreements that would be recognised in the second half of the year, the company said.
In Singapore, the one-off benefit from COVID-19-related government receipts would also improve the division's profitability in the second half of the year.
In its rail business, expectations where unchanged.
At the year end, the company expects to have available cash and unutilised facilities in excess of £270m.
The full year results are scheduled to be announced on 9 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
