StockMarketWire.com - Middle Eastern Restaurant group Comptoir reported jump in losses as revenue fell sharply after shuttering its restaurants in the wake of the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £8.1 million from £0.5 million year-on-year as revenue fell 62.6% to £12.5 million.
The company began a phased re-opening of its restaurants for full dining from 12th April in line, and opened for full dining inside and out on May 17th.
Trading had been extremely encouraging since reopening the 21 managed sites on the 17th May, the company said.
The company currently own and operate 23 restaurants, with a further 4 franchise restaurants.
'As a result of this trading performance, the group continues to plan the opening pipeline for the next three years,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
