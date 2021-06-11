StockMarketWire.com - London-based asset management group Sanne has revealed that it received a fifth proposal from Cinven, the private equity company, to buy the company in an all cash offer at 875p per share, in a non-binding offer.
Sanne Group has confirmed it is now in discussions with Cinven. Cinven is required to either make an announcement of its intention to buy Sanne or to announce it does not intend to make an offer. The deadline for the announcement is 5pm on 9th July 2021.
The deadline can be extended by the Board of Sanne, with consent of the Takeover Panel.
A further announcement is expected to made. No secure offer has been made, nor terms laid out.
