StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and resource development company Caerus Mineral Resources acquired PR Ploutonic Resources for £750,000 in shares.
The completion comes after shareholder gave the go-ahead at meeting on 28 April 2021.
PR Ploutonic Resource, an exploration and mining company the acquisition, would provide Caerus with access to a further suite of advanced copper - gold exploration licences in the Republic of Cyprus.
'Each of the three licences, Troulli, Kokkinapetra and St. Nicholas, has clear evidence of historic production and all three properties have excellent potential for discovery of further high-grade VMS copper-gold and epithermal gold deposits,' the company said.
The company also hailed initial exploration observations at the key project area at Troulli that indicated the 'presence of both an epithermal Au deposit and scope for a further Cu-Au volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
