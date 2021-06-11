StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Gulf Keystone said it expected 2021 gross production to be towards upper end of guidance after resuming drilling activities following restart of work at SH-13 ahead of schedule.
For 2021, average gross production was guided towards the upper end of the 40,000 to 44,000 bopd guidance range.
The company expects to increase gross production towards 55,000 bopd in Q4 2021.
The commencement of SH-13 completion was 'ahead of the previously announced schedule of Q3 2021,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
