StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com London-based airport, Heathrow have released their latest investor report which includes a revised 2021 traffic outlook from 37.1 passengers, to a range between 13 million and 36 million passengers.
The updated base case stated that 21.5 million passengers were forecasted to travel through Heathrow in 2021, representing a 2.7% decline compared to 2020 but a dramatic 73.4% decline vs. 2019. The 15.6 million reduction in passengers compared to the airports' December 2020 guidance reflects the impact of five months of significant travel restrictions and cautious gradual reopening now expected during the months ahead.
In late April, the airport revised its passenger traffic outlook following political caution around border controls and the expected gradual addition of countries to the UK government's green list over the balance of the year.
The report also includes an updated forecast for 2021 for the financial performance of Heathrow SP prepared on a consolidated basis, forecast nominal debt and financial ratios for Heathrow SP and Heathrow Finance.
