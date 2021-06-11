StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Newcastle-under-Lyme-based legal and professional services firm Knights Group has completed the acquisition of Yorkshire-based law firm Keebles.
A total of 791,990 new ordinary shares of 0.2 pence each have been issued to the vendors of Keebles to satisfy the share-based consideration on the acquisition.
Application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM of these 791,990 shares which is expected to occur on 14 June 2021. Following admission, Knights will have 83,433,486 ordinary shares in issue with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote . At 3:22pm: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 413p
