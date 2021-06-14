StockMarketWire.com - Environmental infrastructure fund Jlen said it had acquired Cramlington Renewable Energy Development, owner of a biomass combined heat and power plant.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The plant, located to the north west of the town of Cramlington in Northumberland, utilised technology to process a diversified biomass fuel mix, creating up to 28MW of electrical power and 8MW of heat for export via private wire to industrial customers and the grid.
The acquisition represented Jlen's first investment into a large-scale biomass combined heat and power plant.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.