StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Draper Esprit reported a sharp jump in profit as income was boosted by increased in the value of its portfolio.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £267.4 million from £40.5 million as income jumped to £288.8 million from £52.0 million year-on-year.
Income comprised of investment gains of £276.3 million, up from £40.8 million and fee income of £12.5 million, up from £11.3 million. Net asset value per share of 743 pence,. up from 555 pence.
The company invested £128 million in the year, increasing the investment cadence in H2 with £96 million of investments made.
'We look positively to the new financial year and anticipate increasing our investment cadence to over £150.0 million per annum, continuing to build our model, including with third-party funding, further enhancing our dealflow processes and continuing to build our team,' the company said.
'We target 20% fair value growth through the cycle and, given the higher growth this year, our target for the coming financial year will be 15%,' it added.
In a separate statement, the company announced plans to raise about £111 million through the placing of shares a discount.
The company intended to sell 13,902,778 shares at a price of 800 pence share, representing a discount of about 4.6% to the closing mid-market price of 839 pence per ordinary share on 11 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.