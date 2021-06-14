StockMarketWire.com - Technology infrastructure company Alphawave IP reported its 'strongest-ever' first half performance following a record quarter of bookings in the second quarter.
Total bookings year to date have exceeded $190 million. This followed a record $82 million of bookings in Q1 2021 and bookings of $75 million in FY2021.
The bookings in the half were 'driven by several strategic design wins with new and existing tier 1 North American customers in 5G wireless communication products for our core IP and product IP offerings,' the company said.
'The group also executed all definitive agreements for the China Product Partnership (CPP), which is expected to contribute to subscription licensing revenues starting in H2 2021,' it added.
