StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had exchanged contracts to acquire the freehold interest in the current site of Creo House, the company's main headquarters in Chepstow as well as the adjacent site for £4.25 million.
Creo said it expected to complete the acquisition in early July.
The acquisition would 'provide increased capacity to support our commercial, operational and logistic footprint across Europe; as well as providing additional manufacturing capacity for the commercial roll-out of the full suite of advanced energy devices,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
